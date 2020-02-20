An Eau Claire man is accused of threatening a shooting and arson at a downtown building.
Samuel J. Kuntz, 37, 720 Water St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of terrorist threats.
Kuntz is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded Aug. 12 to the Community Transition Center, 306 S. Barstow St., regarding a shooting and arson threat.
The CTC is a case-management program that provides a range of correctional services, including urinalysis, in Eau Claire County.
The threat came by phone from the Maple Manor Lounge based on the caller ID.
The call came in at 7:10 p.m. The caller said "I'm going to come in and shoot you and burn the place down."
The caller then hung up.
Kuntz was identified as a suspect after police viewed video from the Maple Manor Lounge.
Kuntz was a client at the CTC. Between Aug. 5 and 7, he came into the center and was told he needed to be taken to the Eau Claire County Jail for violating his rules.
Kuntz left the building before CTC staff could contact police.
If convicted, Kuntz could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.