An Eau Claire man is accused of stealing cans and damaging a fundraising area for an Eau Claire County 4-H club.
Jerry A. Jackson, 53, 320 Putnam St., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property.
Jackson is free on a $500 signature bond. He returns to court Sept. 4.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was sent June 17 to the Maple Drive Boosters 4-H Park in the town of Brunswick.
A man said his daughter is the president of the Maple Drive Boosters 4-H Club and someone damaged the fence and the can donation area, and stole bags of aluminum cans.
The cans were taken on five days between May 10 and June 17.
The site is intended to raise money for the 4-H club.
A second parent set up trail cameras near the can donation area to try to identify a suspect.
Trail camera pictures taken from June 17 showed a man taking bags of cans. The vehicle in the picture is registered to Jackson.
When confronted with the video evidence, Jackson put his head down and admitted to taking the cans and damaging the fence in order to get to the cans.