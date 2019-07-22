An Eau Claire man is accused of striking another man with a metal pole after the other man opened his door to check out a noise.
Morgan D. Harman, 24, 348 Murray Hill, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Harman is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the other man or his residence.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of North Michigan Street at 3:15 a.m. Saturday for a burglary in progress.
A man at the residence had Harman pinned to the ground.
The man told an officer he was watching a movie when he heard a strange noise coming from outside.
When the man opened the door, he was hit in the head with a metal pole by Harman.
The man said he then wrapped his arms around Harman to prevent Harman from escaping.
The man said Harman used to live at his residence but recently moved out because he was no longer welcome.
All of Harman's belongings were moved out of the house, and nothing was inside his former room.
If convicted of the felony charge, Harman could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.