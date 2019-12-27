An Eau Claire man is accused of threatening to stab another man with a knife.
Tony L. Nelson, 31, 1220 Pershing St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Nelson, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety. He returns to court Feb. 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were sent to a residence in the 1100 block of Imperial Circle at 8 p.m. Monday on a report of Nelson trying to stab another man.
Nelson had been drinking alcohol and began arguing with someone at the residence.
The other man then told Nelson to leave.
At one point, Nelson pulled out a pocket knife and opened the blade.
Nelson held the blade above the other man's head and threatened to kill him.
The other man moved back quickly when Nelson swung the knife at him in a slashing motion.
Nelson then left the residence.
Nelson was found at his parents' residence and arrested. He said he did nothing wrong and asked what he was being arrested for.