An Eau Claire man is accused of pointing a firearm at his neighbor.
Karl R. Johnson, 55, 1909½ Crescent Ave., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and pointing a firearm at another.
A $750 cash bail was set for Johnson, who returns to court Tuesday, June 2, for a preliminary hearing.
As conditions of bond, Johnson cannot have contact with his neighbor, possess weapons, drink alcohol or enter taverns. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy responded to Johnson's residence at 12:22 a.m. Monday for a threat involving a firearm.
The neighbor and a second person had been visiting Johnson.
The neighbor asked Johnson if he would adjust the strings on his guitar because he knew Johnson played the guitar.
Johnson left the room and returned holding a firearm. Johnson pointed the gun at his neighbor and told him to get out of his house.
The neighbor said Johnson was heavily intoxicated.
Johnson told authorities he became upset following a phone call with his girlfriend. He said he wanted to be alone so he "had to do it."