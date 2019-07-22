An Eau Claire man is accused of trying to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store.
David A. Frey, 34, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of uttering a forgery and bail jumping.
Frey is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mega Holiday, 2308 E. Clairemont Ave., on June 28 because Frey attempted to buy items with a counterfeit $100 bill.
One of the clerks told Frey the bill was not real.
Frey then bought a Mountain Dew with a real $5 bill.
The clerk said she told Frey she called the police but Frey did not appear worried and stayed at the store.
Frey said he got the folded bill from a man the previous day and never unfolded it until he presented it at the Mega Holiday store.
Frey was free on a signature bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County, which prohibited him from committing new crimes.
If convicted of the charges, Frey could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.