An Eau Claire man is accused of voting as a convicted felon before he completed his sentence.
Chad S. Armstrong, 23, 1422 Truax Blvd., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of election fraud-providing false information to election official.
Armstrong is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Jan. 29.
According to the criminal complaint:
A representative with the Wisconsin Elections Commission told police that Armstrong was on probation on Nov. 5, 2018, and that he voted in that day's general election.
Armstrong was convicted of a felony count of sixth-offense drunken driving on Nov. 21, 2016, in Eau Claire County. Armstrong was placed on probation for three years.
Armstrong was still on probation during the Nov. 5, 2018, election.
If convicted, Armstrong could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.