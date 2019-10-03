A former Eau Claire man who killed his wife and daughter more than 20 years ago was denied in his latest attempt to end his mental commitment.
Cher Cha Moua petitioned Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen in August to have his conditional release terminated.
Theisen on Thursday denied Moua's petition. He denied similar petitions in March 2018 and August 2015.
Moua, formerly known as Lo Pao Moua, lives in Altoona without direct supervision.
Moua, 63, was placed at the Mendota Mental Health Institute after then-Judge Benjamin Proctor ordered his commitment in May 1998 after finding him not responsible for killing his family members, based on reports by five psychiatrists.
State law requires a petition for conditional release must be granted if a judge determines the individual under a mental commitment no longer is at risk of causing bodily harm to himself or others.
Moua was granted his conditional release several years ago.
Moua pleaded guilty to the Feb. 5, 1998, shooting deaths of his wife, Va T. Moua, 37, and his 18-year-old daughter, Goshoua Moua, and the attempted homicide of his daughter’s former boyfriend Teng Xiong.