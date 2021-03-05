A 35-year-old Eau Claire man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fifth offense, after leading officers on a chase in Dunn County.
Tyler T. Smith, 35, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a traffic stop shortly after 3:30 p.m.
According to a report from the State Patrol:
State troopers stopped Smith's vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 near mile marker 32 in Dunn County, for going 16 mph over the speed limit. Officers observed signs of impairment and then, upon a driver's license query, learned that Smith's license was revoked and he had a felony warrant out of Eau Claire County.
Troopers pursued after Smith fled in his vehicle. Smith pulled over and stopped at mile marker 34.5. Troopers initiated a high-risk stop, and Smith was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital. Smith was arrested for OWI 5th offense, fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.