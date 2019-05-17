CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been arrested for his seventh drunken driving offense and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Nathan S. Suckow, 37, 3626 Seymour Road, appeared for a bond hearing this week in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs released Suckow on a signature bond, with a return court date of June 25.
Court records also show that Lake Hallie police also cited him for refusal to take a test for intoxication after his arrest on May 11. A police report detailing the arrest was not immediately available Friday.
Online court records show that Suckow was convicted of his last OWI offense in 2011.