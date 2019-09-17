An Eau Claire man has been charged with stealing a construction trailer in early June.
Matthew W. Gheer, 28, 515½ Dodge St., faces a felony count of theft of movable property. If found guilty, he faces up to 3½ years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Eau Claire County Court, the owner of the trailer called police on June 3 to report that it had been stolen from behind a business on Fairfax Street. The owner said the replacement value of the trailer is about $4,500.
Using surveillance camera footage, police saw that a Jeep had been used to tow the trailer away and it was seen in the vicinity of Birch Street and North Hastings Way.
When interviewed by police, the Jeep's owner said a friend, Gheer, often drives the vehicle.
Security camera video footage from a gas station showed a man who appeared to be Gheer getting out of the Jeep after the trailer was stolen. While the trailer was behind the Jeep in earlier footage, it was no longer being towed in video taken a few minutes later.
A police officer called Gheer, who yelled and swore at the officer when asked about the missing trailer.
On Aug. 22, the property manager of an Eau Claire Festival Foods store called the trailer's owner to ask him to move the trailer that had been parked behind the building for several months. When the owner inspected the trailer, he found some tools were missing from inside it.
Police arrested Gheer on Sept. 3. During their search of him, they found ID cards for three different people and another man's bank card.