An Eau Claire man faces seven criminal charges in connection with Thursday morning's domestic incident with a gun at a residence on the city's west side.
Nicholas A. Leazott, 37, 2103 Sherman Creek Road, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and third-offense drunken driving with a minor child in the vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, pointing a firearm at another and criminal damage to property.
Judge Sarah Harless set a $2,500 cash bail for Leazott, who returns to court March 4.
As conditions of bail, Leazott cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns, possess firearms or have contact with the woman. He also cannot have unsupervised contact with their three children.
According to Eau Claire police:
Officers were sent to the 2100 block of Sherman Creek Road at 4 a.m. Thursday for a domestic argument between a man and woman.
The man displayed a gun during the argument but did not threaten the woman with the weapon.
Alcohol was involved in the incident.
The woman was able to leave the residence and contact police. Dispatchers maintained communication with the woman, and police officers held a perimeter on the residence.
The man was taken into custody at 8 a.m..
No injuries were reported.