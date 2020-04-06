An Eau Claire man is accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase and endangering a person who was walking on the shoulder of a road.
Brett J. Bauer, 29, 1730 Goff Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee an officer, and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Bauer drove by an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy in the 3200 block of West Cameron Street at 8:40 a.m. March 28 driving 85 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop by initiating his emergency lights.
Bauer's speeds reached 110 mph during the pursuit.
There was a person walking on the shoulder at Cameron Street and Kane Road and Bauer did not deviate from his lane of travel when passing this person during the pursuit.
Bauer finally stopped in the 5300 block of West Cameron Street. Bauer declined to speak with the deputy.
Bauer was free on bond for a pending criminal case in Buffalo County. The bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charges, Bauer could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.