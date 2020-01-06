CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been charged with his sixth drunken driving offense.
Jesse L. Draeger, 38, 618 Barstow St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with sixth-offense drunken driving, operating after revocation, bail jumping, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will return to court today.
According to the criminal complaint, Draeger had stopped at a business in Eagle Point on Nov. 24, asking for directions. The business owner called law enforcement, saying Draeger appeared to be under the influence. An officer stopped Draeger as he drove southbound on Highway 124, at 11:36 a.m. Draeger failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Online records show Draeger was convicted of his fifth drunken driving offense in Eau Claire County in 2010 and was ordered to serve two years in prison along with two years of extended supervision. He was incarcerated in the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.