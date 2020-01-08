An Eau Claire man has been charged in federal court in Madison with transporting and aiding and abetting the transportation of child pornography.
The indictment alleges that Jay A. Liestman, 48, used Kik messenger to send a link that led to images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
If convicted, Liestman faces a minimum mandatory penalty of five years in prison.
The charge against Liestman is the result of an investigation by the FBI, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and Eau Claire Police Department.
The indictment charging Liestman has been brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.