EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the option of spending five days in jail or performing 40 hours of community service for voting as a convicted felon before he completed his sentence.
Chad S. Armstrong, 44, 1422 Truax Blvd., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of election fraud-illegal voting.
Armstrong was also fined $443.
According to the criminal complaint:
A representative with the Wisconsin Elections Commission told police that Armstrong was on probation on Nov. 5, 2018, and that he voted in that day's general election.
Armstrong was convicted of a felony count of sixth-offense drunken driving on Nov. 21, 2016, in Eau Claire County. Armstrong was placed on probation for three years.
Armstrong was still on probation during the Nov. 5, 2018, election.