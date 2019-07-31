An Eau Claire man will spend 60 days in jail for accidentally shooting his friend after a night of drinking.
Anthony S. Bedard, 35, 4400 LaSalle St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of third-offense drunken driving, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.
Judge Sarah Harless fined Bedard $2,667 and revoked his driver's license for two years.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4:26 a.m. on April 20, Eau Claire police were called to Mayo Clinic Health System after a patient with a gunshot wound was admitted.
The injured man told an officer he and Bedard had consumed alcohol throughout the evening while traveling to different locations. They ended the night by sitting in Bedard's vehicle in the parking lot south of the Wigwam Tavern, with Bedard in the front passenger seat and the man in the driver's seat.
The man said Bedard produced a handgun, and while handling it, the weapon discharged, shooting the man in the right thigh.
The man told police Bedard called the Eau Claire City-County Communications Center but hung up. The man said Bedard tried to convince him to allow him to care for the wound. However, the victim insisted Bedard take him to the hospital because he couldn't drive with the injury.
An officer found a spent .45-caliber ammunition brass in the car underneath the passenger seat, along with two other guns, but the gun that fired the round wasn't there.
Bedard was seen on surveillance video with a pistol in his hands outside the emergency department. He returned to the vehicle a short time later without the gun, which eventually was located buried in the dirt in the 200 block of Randall Street.
Bedard initially claimed he had no weapons and didn't know how his friend had gotten shot.