An Eau Claire man will spend three months in jail for beating his animals at his apartment.
Bryce J. Winchell, 23, 4929 Kappus Drive, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to three felony counts of mistreatment of animals.
Judge Jon Theisen placed Winchell on three years of probation and fined him $1,554.
As conditions of probation, Winchell cannot care for or have custody of animals unless approved by his agent.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a tip Sept. 7 that Winchell was severely beating his animals at his apartment.
Winchell reportedly had two dogs and a cat that recently died.
Winchell’s ex-girlfriend said he cruelly punched their dogs for small mistakes and that both dogs died while she was not home.
Winchell’s neighbors told police they heard concerning noises from animals from Winchell’s apartment.
Winchell admitted to police he had an anger issue.