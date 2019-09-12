An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 2006.
Tyler C. Moe, 32, 3558 E. Meadows Place, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving and an unrelated misdemeanor count of retail theft.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Moe on three years of probation, fined him $3,099 and had his driver's license revoked for 30 months.
According to court records:
Moe was arrested for drunken driving Feb. 4 following a traffic stop at Oxford Avenue and Madison Street. His blood alcohol content was .238.
Moe was previously convicted of drunken driving in December 2006, March 2009, November 2009 and September 2012 in Eau Claire County.