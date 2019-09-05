An Eau Claire man will spend 15 months in jail for his fifth and sixth arrests for drunken driving.
Eric L. Hilson, 36, 1533 Bellevue Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of fifth-offense drunken driving, a felony count of bail jumping and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Hilson on three years of probation, fined him $4,965 and ordered a lifetime revocation of his driver's license.
As conditions of probation, Hilson cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to court records:
In a 2018 case, Hilson was arrested for drunken driving Sept. 30 following a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue. His blood alcohol level was 0.276.
In a 2019 case, Hilson was arrested for drunken driving July 16 following a traffic stop at Jeffers Road and Shorewood Drive.
Hilson was previously convicted of drunken driving in September 2004 in Chippewa County and in May 2013, April 2017 and October 2018 in Eau Claire County.