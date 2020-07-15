An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 2012.
Jacob J. Tschan, 33, 4521 Fairfax St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Emily Long placed Tschan on three years of probation, fined him $1,856, and revoked his driver's license for three years.
As conditions of probation, Tschan must successfully complete treatment court and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
Tschan was arrested for drunken driving Jan. 12 following a traffic stop on Hastings Way.
Tschan had bloodshot and glossy eyes, and his speech was slurred.
He failed field sobriety tests and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.
Tschan was previously convicted of drunken driving in May 2012, April 2013, March 2014, and November 2018, all in Eau Claire County.