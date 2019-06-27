An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 2001.
Travis D. Loney, 43, 4117 Mill Run Court, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Jon Theisen placed Loney on three years of probation, fined him $1,856 and revoked his driver's license for three years.
According to court records:
Loney was arrested for drunken driving April 6 at a business in the 100 block of West Madison Street. His blood alcohol content was .170.
Loney was previously convicted of drunken driving in March 2001, April 2013 and July 2014 in Eau Claire County, and in June 2019 in Dunn County.