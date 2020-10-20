EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 15 days in jail for pointing a firearm at his neighbor.
Karl R. Johnson, 55, 1909½ Crescent Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and pointing a firearm at another.
A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed.
Judge Emily Long fined Johnson $886 and ordered him to write a letter of apology to the victim.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy responded to Johnson's residence at 12:22 a.m. May 25 for a threat involving a firearm.
The neighbor and a second person had been visiting Johnson. The neighbor asked Johnson if he would adjust the strings on his guitar because he knew Johnson played the guitar.
Johnson left the room and returned holding a firearm. Johnson pointed the gun at his neighbor and told him to get out of his house.
The neighbor said Johnson was heavily intoxicated.
Johnson told authorities he became upset following a phone call with his girlfriend. He said he wanted to be alone so he "had to do it."