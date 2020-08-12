EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 75 days in jail for punching and choking his girlfriend.
The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries, which included a concussion and fractured vertebrae in her neck, police said.
Christopher Alejo, 23, 622 Hudson St., was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of substantial battery and intimidation of a witness. Judge Michael Schumacher placed Alejo on three years of probation and fined him $1,236.
As a condition of probation, Alejo cannot have contact with the woman.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer met with the woman on May 4. She had blood on her face and arms. Her eyes were puffy. Her top lip was extremely swollen and bleeding. She was crying.
Alejo picked her up that morning. He was upset she was out the night before.
The woman said Alejo attacked her in the car because she had been drinking with other guys.
The woman said Alejo punched her in the face multiple times, pulled her hair and choked and scratched her.