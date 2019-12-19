An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for his sixth drunken driving conviction since 2000.
Andy J. Dunlap, 39, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of sixth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Dunlap on two years of probation, fined him $3,748 and revoked his driver's license for two years.
According to court records:
Dunlap was arrested for drunken driving Dec. 15, 2018, following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue. His blood alcohol level was 0.094.
Dunlap was previously convicted of drunken driving in March 2000, May 2000, August 2001, June 2004 and December 2016, all in Eau Claire County.