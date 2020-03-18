An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for his sixth drunken driving conviction since 1994.
Michael P. McDermott, 58, 2627 E. Seventh St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of sixth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Emily Long placed McDermott on three years of probation, fined him $1,856 and revoked his driver's license for 33 months.
As conditions of probation, McDermott must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and complete treatment court.
According to court records:
McDermott was arrested for drunken driving at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 following a traffic stop at Forest Street and Sheridan Road.
McDermott was previously convicted of drunken driving in January 1994 and March 2007 in St. Croix County, in February 2001 in Sawyer County, in January 2006 in Barron County, and in January 2006 in Polk County.