An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for his sixth drunken driving conviction since 1997.
Christopher G. Scheu, 40, 2852 Solem Lane, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of sixth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Scheu on three years of probation and fined him $2,228.
As conditions of probation, Scheu must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded at 6 p.m. on June 3, 2018, to the North Crossing and U.S. 53 for a crash involving a possibly intoxicated driver. A truck had struck a sign and left the area.
A witness followed the truck, driven by Scheu, until police arrived.
An officer soon arrived and followed Scheu to his residence.
Scheu's eyes were glassy and he smelled of intoxicants. He admitted drinking three beers and failed field sobriety tests.
Scheu was previously convicted of drunken driving in March 1997, October 2001, February 2004 and August 2005 in Barron County, and in May 2008 in Chippewa County.