An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for his sixth drunken driving conviction since 1999.
Heng Moua, 40, 2709 Kohlhepp Road, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of sixth-offense drunken driving.
Judge John Manydeeds placed Moua on three years of probation, fined him $1,856 and revoked his driver's license for 33 months.
As conditions of probation, Moua cannot drink alcohol and must undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment.
According to court records:
Moua was arrested for drunken driving at 12:50 a.m. April 6 following a traffic stop at West Madison and Bellinger streets.
Moua failed field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content was .257.
Moua was previously convicted of drunken driving twice in December 1999 and once each in March 2002, June 2007 and December 2015, all in Eau Claire County.