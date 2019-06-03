An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl.
The "girl" the man was communicating with was a male undercover police officer, authorities said.
Luis A. Guevara, 28, 609 Mead St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of child enticement.
Judge Emily Long placed Guevara on four years of probation and fined him $518.
As conditions of probation, Guevara cannot have contact with children without an adult chaperone.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl responded Aug. 15 to an online post on a social networking service.
The poster was identified as Guevara, who said he was 27 years old and they could have adult fun in the bedroom. He said he would bring condoms.
Guevara and the officer posing as the girl agreed to meet at Devney Park in Altoona.
Police officers took Guevara into custody and seized his phone when he arrived at the park.
There was an unopened condom in a storage area in the center of the dash of Guevara’s vehicle.
Guevara denied intending to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Guevara claimed he was going to walk the girl through having sex but wasn’t going to have sexual contact with her.
When the officer presented messages Guevara sent, which indicated Guevara was interested in having sexual contact with the girl, Guevara confirmed he sent those messages.