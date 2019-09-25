An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for possessing methamphetamine and his role in a burglary at a town of Seymour residence.
Nicholas J. Fisher, 34, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and burglary.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Fisher to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Fisher was fined $1,489. As a condition of supervision, he must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaints:
While investigating a suspicious person case on Dec. 26, Eau Claire police talked to Fisher at Madison and Hobart streets and found him to be in possession of 22 small bags of methamphetamine.
In the burglary case, two guns and $1,000 were taken April 14 from a residence on Woodhaven Road in the town of Seymour. There were no signs of forced entry.
During their investigation, authorities identified Fisher and a woman as the suspects.
Fisher was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in May 2017 in Chippewa County.