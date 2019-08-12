An Eau Claire man will spend 5½ years in prison for his role in the burglaries of two Eau Claire businesses.
Derrick M. Rapley, 19, 817 Hobart St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of burglary.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Rapley to spend six years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Rapley was fined $528 and must pay restitution, the amount of which is to be determined.
As a condition of supervision, Rapley cannot have contact with the victims.
According to the criminal complaint:
Dairy Queen on North Hastings Way and the Circle C gas station on North Clairemont Avenue in the town of Union were both burglarized in the early morning hours of Dec. 26.
At Dairy Queen, the drive-through window was broken but nothing was taken. A small safe was moved but not taken.
At Circle C, two masked men broke the glass on one of the doors.
The burglars grabbed some items off the front counter before leaving.
A suspect vehicle was identified through store security video.
Rapley was later identified as one of the suspects.
Rapley was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in March 2018 in Eau Claire County.