An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for possessing at least three images of child pornography.
Steven J. Stillman, 35, 3142 Anderson Drive, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of child pornography. Two additional counts of the same charge were dismissed.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Stillman to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Stillman was fined $1,018.
As conditions of supervision, Stillman must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a tip on Feb. 6 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that at least 15 images of child sexual abuse material were found on an account linked to Stillman.
The videos reviewed by police involved young girls.
Police executed a search warrant March 12 at Stillman's residence.
Stillman admitted to viewing child pornography.
When asked how many times he viewed child pornography, Stillman said once or twice.