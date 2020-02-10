An Eau Claire man with previous domestic violence convictions will spend two years in prison for suffocating a woman last summer.
Donald L. Wiley, 50, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor count of intimidation of a victim.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Wiley to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Wiley was fined $961. As conditions of supervision, he cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with the victim. He also must undergo any recommended programming, counseling or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman who lives on Dorbe Street called police Aug. 9 to report that Wiley was angry because she talked to a neighbor. He was drinking and accused her of sleeping around on him.
Wiley choked her and threatened to kill her if he found her with another man.
The woman grabbed her daughter and ran to a neighbor's house to call police after Wiley left.
Wiley was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of 10 criminal charges, some as domestic incidents, between 2012 and 2019 in Eau Claire County.