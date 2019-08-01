An Eau Claire man will spend one year in prison for abusing a woman and her son in a domestic incident.

Ezell C. Jenkins Jr., 43, 3111 Eldorado Blvd., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered Jenkins to spend one year on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Jenkins was also fined $1,429.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jenkins verbally abused a woman and her son from February to May in 2018 and on one occasion held the woman down on a bed during a physical confrontation.

The woman said she didn't call police out of fear of how Jenkins would react.

Jenkins was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of substantial battery and intimidation of a victim in December 2016 in Eau Claire County.

