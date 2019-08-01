An Eau Claire man will spend one year in prison for abusing a woman and her son in a domestic incident.
Ezell C. Jenkins Jr., 43, 3111 Eldorado Blvd., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Jenkins to spend one year on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Jenkins was also fined $1,429.
According to the criminal complaint:
Jenkins verbally abused a woman and her son from February to May in 2018 and on one occasion held the woman down on a bed during a physical confrontation.
The woman said she didn't call police out of fear of how Jenkins would react.
Jenkins was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of substantial battery and intimidation of a victim in December 2016 in Eau Claire County.