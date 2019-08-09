An Eau Claire man will spend seven years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell the drug.
Manuel Small, 48, pleaded guilty in April in federal court in Madison.
According to court records:
Small was arrested in Eau Claire on July 30, 2018, after officers searched his hotel room and found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine packaged for resale.
Officers had been surveilling the room a few days before the search and watched several individuals visit the room.
Officers received information that Small was selling methamphetamine out of that room during that time.
The charge against Small was the result of an investigation conducted by the Eau Claire Police Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.