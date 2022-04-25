Sorensen
MADISON — An Eau Claire man pleaded guilty this month in federal court in Madison and was sentenced to 34 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records:
Steven Sorensen stole a car on March 5, 2021, and found a handgun in the driver's door pocket.
Sorensen took the gun from the car and, as police were investigating and arrested his girlfriend, he hid the gun on a shelf in an Eau Claire Goodwill store.
Sorensen was arrested and the keys to the stolen car were in his pocket.
He initially denied knowing anything about a gun, but later showed officers where he left it.
Police found the gun laying on the bottom shelf behind an electronic item and noted that there were many people and children in the store.
Sorensen will spend three years on supervision following his release from prison.
The charge against Sorensen was the result of an investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.