MADISON — An Eau Claire man pleaded guilty this month in federal court in Madison and was sentenced to 34 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records:

Steven Sorensen stole a car on March 5, 2021, and found a handgun in the driver's door pocket.

Sorensen took the gun from the car and, as police were investigating and arrested his girlfriend, he hid the gun on a shelf in an Eau Claire Goodwill store.

Sorensen was arrested and the keys to the stolen car were in his pocket.

He initially denied knowing anything about a gun, but later showed officers where he left it.

Police found the gun laying on the bottom shelf behind an electronic item and noted that there were many people and children in the store.

Sorensen will spend three years on supervision following his release from prison.

The charge against Sorensen was the result of an investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com