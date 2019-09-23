An Eau Claire man will spend 18 months in prison for injuring a police officer and spraying urine on a health care worker.
Jesse D. Olson, 31, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker and battery to a law enforcement officer.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Olson to spend 30 months on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Olson was fined $1,036.
According to the criminal complaints:
An Eau Claire police officer received injuries to his hand July 4 when Olson was resisting while being taken into custody.
On Aug. 14, staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire were sprayed by Olson's urine when he was being disorderly as a patient.
Olson was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of substantial battery June 6, 2018, in Eau Claire County.