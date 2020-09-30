MADISON — An Eau Claire man will spend 10 years in federal prison for attempting to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.
Travis Hanson, 40, was sentenced in federal court in Madison. He will spend eight years on supervised release following his prison term.
According to court records:
On Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, Hanson sold heroin to a confidential informant. On Feb. 25, law enforcement officers conducted surveillance on Hanson, who was observed driving from his Menomonie hotel to meet his drug source in St. Paul.
Hanson and his girlfriend returned to Menomonie with the drug source following in a separate vehicle. They were all arrested. In the drug source's car, officers located 236 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of heroin, small amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana, a digital scale and plastic bags.
Hanson admitted to being involved in drug trafficking and selling large quantities of methamphetamine.