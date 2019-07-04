An Eau Claire man will spend one year in prison for physically assaulting his girlfriend.
Torrell D. Lovelace, 39, 139 Marston Ave., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of substantial battery and three felony counts of bail jumping.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Lovelace to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Lovelace was fined $2,272.
As conditions of supervision, Lovelace cannot drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Lovelace's girlfriend learned he was cheating on her and decided to end their relationship when he got home on Jan. 24, 2018.
Lovelace, who was intoxicated when he got home, became angry and aggressive toward the woman.
Lovelace punched and physically assaulted the woman in the bedroom.
The woman received a concussion and a broken nose and rib from the assault.