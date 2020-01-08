An Eau Claire man will spend one year in prison for possessing and delivering methamphetamine.
Paul K. Strasser, 39, 2428 Sunset Drive, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Strasser to spend one year on extended supervision and seven years on probation following his release from prison.
Strasser was fined $1,036.
As conditions of supervision and probation, Strasser must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to court records:
Police found Strasser April 24 inside his running vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Madison Street.
Strasser's license was revoked for a prior drunken driving offense. He was also on probation for methamphetamine delivery.
A K-9 dog sniff of the vehicle located methamphetamine in the center console.