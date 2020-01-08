An Eau Claire man will spend 30 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The sentencing in federal court in Madison for Lamont Davis, 30, will be followed by three years of supervised release.
According to court records:
An Eau Claire hospital came into contact with a child who said Davis was drunk, physically abusive to his children and that he had a gun.
Eau Claire police officers responded to Davis' residence and arrested him after finding him in possession of a 9mm pistol.
Davis reached for his weapon when the officers encountered him.
Davis had been previously convicted of felony offenses including assault and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The charge against Davis was the result of an investigation conducted by Eau Claire police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.