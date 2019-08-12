An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2015 felony drug conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Jsonin J. Dilley, 28, 107½ Center St., to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Dilley was fined $618.
As conditions of supervision, Dilley cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Dilley was originally sentenced in May 2015 to two years of probation for one count of heroin delivery.
According to court records, Dilley violated terms of his probation by possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm, exchanging drugs with another person and not contacting his probation agent.