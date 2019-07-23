An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2014 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Edward W. Rezarch, 48, 710 Second Ave., to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Rezarch was fined $268. As conditions of supervision, he cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Rezarch was originally sentenced in March 2014 to five years of probation and six months in jail for one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
According to court records, Rezarch violated terms of his probation by absconding from supervision; eluding an officer; using alcohol, methamphetamine and marijuana; and damaging a door at a motel.