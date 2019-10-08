An Eau Claire man will spend 42 months in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2015 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Jeremy A. Parker, 23, 2311 Corona Ave., to spend seven years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Parker was fined $1,046. As conditions of supervision, he must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Parker was originally sentenced in March 2015 to four years of probation and three months in jail for burglary and theft.
According to court records, Parker violated terms of his probation by using heroin and marijuana, failing to report to his agent, and entering a residence without permission and damaging property.