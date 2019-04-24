An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from six 2016 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Joseph M. Sargeant, 33, 205 Newton St., to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Sargeant must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Sargeant was originally sentenced in August 2016 to five years of probation for two felony counts of amphetamine delivery, felony counts of bail jumping, cocaine delivery, and methamphetamine delivery, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to court records, Sargeant violated terms of his probation by selling, possessing and using methamphetamine, and possessing drug paraphernalia.