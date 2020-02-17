An Eau Claire man will spend five years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from six 2019 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Joshua B. Adamski, 38, 618 S. Barstow St., to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Adamski was fined $3,268.
As conditions of supervision, Adamski cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Adamski was originally sentenced in June to four years of probation for two counts each of bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine, and one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and identity theft.
According to court records, Adamski violated terms of his probation by making his whereabouts and activities unknown, possessing illegal drugs and twice selling methamphetamine.