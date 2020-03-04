An Eau Claire man will spend 18 months in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from three 2019 misdemeanor convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Eric O. Delgadillo, 23, 4352 Black Court, to spend six months on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Delgadillo was fined $443.
Delgadillo was originally sentenced in June to two years of probation and 15 days jail for obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana and battery.
According to court records, Delgadillo violated terms of his probation by drinking alcohol, threatening and punching a woman, failing to attend a domestic violence group meeting, and making his whereabouts and activities unknown.