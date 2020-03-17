An Eau Claire man will spend one year in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2019 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Anthony R. Westenberg, 23, 1415 Sherwin Ave., to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Westenberg was fined $518.
Westenberg was originally sentenced in June to two years of probation for bail jumping.
According to court records, Westenberg violated terms of his probation by possessing a firearm and marijuana, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.