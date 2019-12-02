An Eau Claire man will spend 3½ years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2017 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Jason R. Umbs, 25, 843 N. Hastings Way, to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Umbs was fined $1,106. As conditions of supervision, he cannot enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Umbs was originally sentenced in July 2017 to three years of probation for felony counts of methamphetamine delivery and bail jumping.
According to court records, Umbs violated terms of his probation by resisting law enforcement, not reporting to the state Department of Corrections, assaulting another man and preventing him from leaving a residence.