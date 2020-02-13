An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from four criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Justin L. Boerger, 33, 710 Second Ave., to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Boerger was fined $1,116.
Boerger was originally sentenced in February 2018 to three years of probation for felony counts of bail jumping and methamphetamine delivery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property.
According to court records, Boerger violated terms of his probation by using methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, failing to report to his probation officer, stealing a computer, possessing a knife and ammunition, threatening and resisting officers, and attempting to flee an officer.